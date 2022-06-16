Valsaraja Kurup murder case: sessions court acquits all accused

Lack of evidence cited for the 2007 murder

The Thalassery sessions court has acquitted all the accused in the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and lawyer at the Thalassery Bar, Valsaraja Kurup of South Panur, owing to lack of evidence.

CPI(M) activists Sajeevan, 34, K. Shaji, 27, Kirmani Manoj alias Manoj, 28, Satheesan, 34, Prakashan, 32, Sharath, 26, and K.V. Ragesh, 26, were acquitted in the case. The murder took place on the night of March 4, 2007 at Panur.

The Crime Branch had found that a dispute over financial transactions, and the victim insulting the third accused in the case had led to the murder.

The High Court had referred the case to the Crime Branch on a petition by Bindu, wife of Valsaraja Kurup.