Vallathol’s daughter passes away

Vasanthi Menon, daughter of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon, passed away at her residence at Cheruthuruthy on Friday. She was 83. She had been suffering from diseases of old age for some time. Vasanthi was the youngest daughter of Vallathol. She was a member of the governing council of Kalamandalam. When Kalamandalam became a deemed university, she was a Syndicate member. Active in the socio-cultural sector, she has acted in a film too. The body was kept at Kalamandalam for the public to pay homage. The cremation will be held at Cheruthuruthy on Saturday.

