Vasanthi Menon, daughter of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon, passed away at her residence at Cheruthuruthy on Friday. She was 83. She had been suffering from diseases of old age for some time. Vasanthi was the youngest daughter of Vallathol. She was a member of the governing council of Kalamandalam. When Kalamandalam became a deemed university, she was a Syndicate member. Active in the socio-cultural sector, she has acted in a film too. The body was kept at Kalamandalam for the public to pay homage. The cremation will be held at Cheruthuruthy on Saturday.
Vallathol’s daughter passes away
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 12:27:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/vallathols-daughter-passes-away/article29738909.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.