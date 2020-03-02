Vallasadyas reduced to 10 a day

The Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS), the apex body of various Palliyoda Karayogams that own ‘palliyodams’ (snakeboats), has decided to restrict the number of Vallasadya (feast) to a maximum of 10 a day.

PSS secretary P.R. Radhakrishnan said the decision was to ensure the quality of the ritualistic feast and its smooth conduct. There were complaints of lax conduct of the ritual owing to the increase in the number of feasts.

Entry passes

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the PSS would issue entry pass to all the Palliyodam crew members and the special invitees of the person who make the offering. He said the PSS, in consultation with the Travancore Devaswom Board, would also take other steps for improving the conduct of Vallasadya.

Vallasadya is a sumptuous feast given in traditional style to the snakeboat crew by devotees as an offering to the presiding deity at the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula.

The snakeboats of Aranmula are known as ‘palliyodam,’ which means a vessel belonging to the deity of Parthasarathy temple.

The Vallasadyas offered at the temple are on the rise every year, forcing the temple authorities to extend the period of Vallasadya from 45 to 62 days in recent years. Presently, ‘karayogams’ on the banks of the Pampa in the upstream and downstream of Aranmula have their own palliyodams. Each karayogam maintains its palliyodam with utmost care. They launch the vessel into the Pampa with much fanfare during the Onam festival.

Invitation to crew

As per the custom, devotees who offer the feast have to invite the snakeboat crew of their choice. The boat crew will reach the temple on their snakeboat for the feast, singing hymns in praise of Lord Krishna (Vanchippattu). The feast is served to them immediately after the Utchapuja at the temple.

From August 4

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the PSS would start the Vallasadya offering at the Aranmula temple from August 4. The 62-day annual season of Vallasadya at Aranmula will come to a close on October 4. Devotees who wish to make Vallasadya offering to the deity could make bookings at the PSS office (Phone: 8281113010) at Aranmula, he said.