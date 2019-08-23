Vallasadya gives Aranmula oarsmen their due

The heritage village of Aranmula was in festive mood on Friday as hundreds of devotees took part in the annual ritualistic mass feast Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya held at Sree Parthasarathy Temple on Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

Vallasadya is a feast with unique custom and tradition and is considered an important offering to the presiding deity of the temple. The feast is served to snakeboat crew, considering them as representatives of the deity.

It is organised by the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS), apex body of various village groups (palliyoda karayogams) that own snakeboats, in association with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

50,000 participate

The PSS claimed over 50,000 people, cutting across religious faiths, partook of the sumptuous spread, including crew of 52 snakeboats.

The oarsmen from 52 ‘karas’ (region) in and around Aranmula reached the temple ghats on their own snakeboats and were accorded a customary reception and escorted to the temple precincts. They then offered prayers at the temple, singing Vanchippattu and hymns in praise of Lord Parthasarathy.

The Vallasadya began immediately after the Utchapooja at the temple. A.Padmakumar, TDB president, formally inaugurated the feast.

P.N. Narendranathan Nair, Nair Service Society president, was the guest of honour at the function.

Devotees as well as the boat crew squatted on the sandspread on the temple premises and relished the feast served on banana leaves.

Hike in grant

“The TDB has decided to increase the grant for the Aranmula palliyodams (snakeboats),” Mr. Padmakumar said after formally inaugurating the feast.

He said the TDB would provide ₹5,000 to each snakeboat escorting the Thiruvonathoni that carried rice, vegetable, and various other articles from Kattoor, near Kozhencherry, for the Onam feast at the Parthasarathy temple.

He said the TDB would also provide a grant of ₹25,000 to the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom for conducting the Ashtami Rohini vallasadya and ₹5,000 to Mangattu Bhattathiri who used to captain the Tiruvonathoni from Kattoor to Aranmula on the eve of Thiruvonam.