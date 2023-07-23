Vallasadya begins with full religious fervour

July 23, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The rhyme and rhythm of (palliyodams) snake boats have once again started reverberating across the quaint banks of the Pampa as the season of Vallasadya, a unique ritualistic feast attached to the Onam festivities at the Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple, took off to a start here on Sunday.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple here to attend the event, which is being celebrated in full fervour for the second consecutive year after a pandemic-induced hiatus. The oarsmen of 10 palliyodams reached the temple ghats in their boats by the morning and were accorded a rousing reception.

As per the tradition, the boat crew were presented with betel leaves, areca nuts, and tobacco, and escorted to the temple premises. The oarsmen circumambulated the temple rendering verses of the Vanchippattu (boat song) in praise of Lord Krishna.

Nair Service Society (NSS) president M. Sasikumar inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K. Ananthagopan, Pathanamathitta district Collector, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

According to Suresh Venpala, vice president of the Palliyoda Seva Sangom, which organises the event, the first day witnessed an overwhelming response with over 500 invited dignitaries attending the feast, besides those on board the palliyodams.

“As many as 468 feasts have been booked so far this season and considering the initial response, the total number of bookings will set a record this time,” he said.

The organisation, on the occasion, also expressed its displeasure over the delay in clearing the mud banks formed along the 1.5-km-long stretch of the Pampa in Aranmula, which is expected to affect the free movement of snake boats.

As many as 52 Palliyodams from villages on both sides of the Pampa from Kuriyannur to Chennithala in Alappuzha will take part in the festivities this time. The water regatta in connection with the festivities, Uthrattathi boat race, is scheduled on September 2, while the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya falls on September 6. The festivities will draw to a close by October 9. The Thiruvonathoni is slated to arrive at the temple ghats on August 29.