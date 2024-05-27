GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vallarpadam terminal in Kochi hits new high with one of the largest container vessels to dock at an Indian port

With handling of containers on MSC MARA, International Container Transshipment Terminal in Kochi crosses the milestone of handling over 7 million TEUs since its commissioning

Updated - May 27, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 04:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Vallarpadam international container transshipment terminal (file)

The Vallarpadam international container transshipment terminal (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Operations at DP World Cochin has touched a new high with the container transshipment terminal here handling its largest container vessel, MSC MARA, with a capacity of 15,934 TEUs. The container vessel is one of the largest to dock at an Indian port and the largest to berth at International Container Transshipment Terminal(ICTT) Cochin, also known as the Vallarpadam terminal, India’s first transshipment terminal.

This also marks the highest throughput achieved on MSC MARA at ICTT. With the handling of the containers on MSC MARA, the ICTT also crossed the milestone of handling over 7 million TEUs since its commissioning.

In December 2023, ICTT commissioned two state-of-the-art ship-to-shore mega max cranes capable of handling up to 25 container rows. Alongside four new e-RTGs and expanded yard capacity, these upgrades enable faster vessel turnaround times and sustainable cargo movement, said a press release here on May 27.

The enhanced lift capacity and handling capabilities significantly improve productivity and accommodate ultra-large container vessels at the terminal.

The berthing of MSC MARA reflects the terminal’s increasingly pivotal role as a preferred gateway and burgeoning transshipment terminal for cargo movement to and from markets in south India, the press release said.

Crucial role in trade flow

The growth of cargo handled by ICTT Vallarpadam underscores its place as a key hub for cargo movement and connectivity. By connecting close to 50% of EXIM cargo directly to the West Asia, Far East, Europe and the Mediterranean through mainline services, the terminal plays a crucial role in facilitating trade flows.

It acts as a vital hub for the flow of coastal cargo between the east and west coast of India, enhancing regional connectivity and trade efficiency.

Kerala / Kochi / shipping service

