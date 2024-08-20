GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vallarpadam container terminal handles 73,636 TEUs in July, records 22% growth in April-July period

Updated - August 20, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam has handled over 72,000 TEUs (twenty-feet equivalent units) for three consecutive months with 73,636 TEUs for the month of July this year. The facility, operated by DP World, has also seen 25% volume growth during the May-July period. The ICTT handled 79,044 TEUs in June.

In the current year, DP World has facilitated about 40 additional vessel calls to support trade growth in the region during which the terminal handled ultra large container vessels such as MSC Aurora, MSC Darlene and MSC Mariagrazia all of which are over 365 metres in length. The ICTT has also recorded the highest growth at 22% in the April-July period, says a press release from DP World in Kochi.

During 2023-24, DP World Cochin achieved its highest combined volume of 7,54,237 TEUs. Praveen Thomas Joseph, CEO, DP World Ports and Terminals, Kochi, said DP World Cochin has “consistently provided efficiency to customers, reaffirming dedication to supporting the State’s infrastructure and driving economic growth”. In the first quarter, the terminal operator introduced new cranes, e-RTGs and expanded yard space, boosting total capacity to approximately 1.4 million TEUs per year, making the Kochi facility one of the largest terminals in South India, he added.

DP World has opened its 75,000-sq.-ft. Cochin Economic Zone that is co-located with a container terminal to enable seamless trade. The newly launched economic zone is Kerala’s first free trade warehousing zone and India’s first economic zone within a major port.

