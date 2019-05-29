Vallapuzha’s 18 anganwadis turn child-friendly

The Vallapuzha grama panchayat in the district has converted 18 of its anganwadis into child-friendly institutions. When anganwadis reopen on Thursday, Vallapuzha will become a model for other panchayats in the State.

The Vallapuzha panchayat took up the anganwadi initiative with the objective of attracting more children of pre-school age. The panchayat converted 18 of its 27 anganwadis into attractive and child-friendly centres under the Angana Poomazha curriculum.

The walls of the anganwadis have been painted with pictures, alphabets and numerals that are part of the curriculum for the tiny tots. By bringing cartoons, birds and animals onto the walls through paintings, the early learning process of the children has been made simple and easy.

Anganwadi teachers have been given special training in action song and puppetry. Apart from the wall paintings, furniture too has been made attractive for the children.

Sketches

There will be a picture board for displaying the sketches and paintings of children. Two anganwadis in the panchayat (anganwadi 105 at Pallippadi and anganwadi 119 at Kallumkoottam) have been selected for the panchayat’s excellence awards.

The district-level inauguration of anganwadi re-opening will be held at Puthussery Panchayat Community Hall on Thursday morning. District Panchayat welfare standing committee chairperson Bindu Suresh will inaugurate the function.

Puthussery was chosen for the reopening festival as part of a drive to give more emphasis on the tribal sector. Puthussery grama panchayat president K. Unnikrishnan will preside over the function.

Vice president V. Sivakami will be the chief guest. There will be classes on nutrition programmes, the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, the first 1,000 days of the child, and the importance of ECCE (early childhood care and education). There will also be cultural programmes by children.