Valiyathura government hospital to function round the clock

Thiruvananthapuram MLA, Antony Raju, has announced that the government-run Coastal Speciality Hospital at Valiyathura, will function round-the-clock to benefit several people who rely on the health centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the legislator. The hospital currently operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Despite over 350 patients seeking treatment on a daily basis, the hospital did not function all round the day.

At the meeting, Health department officials assured that necessary staff including two doctors will be appointed for the hospital, while the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will appoint a doctor and a pharmacist.

Mr. Raju also informed the meeting that an allocation of ₹40 lakh will be made from the MLA Local Area Development Fund to purchase an ambulance, generator, emergency bed, and construct the necessary furniture and waiting area for patients at the hospital.

Corporation officials also pledged immediate action to address leakage and undertake necessary repair works in the building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.