Valiyathura government hospital to function round the clock

Published - November 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram MLA, Antony Raju, has announced that the government-run Coastal Speciality Hospital at Valiyathura, will function round-the-clock to benefit several people who rely on the health centre.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the legislator. The hospital currently operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Despite over 350 patients seeking treatment on a daily basis, the hospital did not function all round the day.

At the meeting, Health department officials assured that necessary staff including two doctors will be appointed for the hospital, while the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will appoint a doctor and a pharmacist.

Mr. Raju also informed the meeting that an allocation of ₹40 lakh will be made from the MLA Local Area Development Fund to purchase an ambulance, generator, emergency bed, and construct the necessary furniture and waiting area for patients at the hospital.

Corporation officials also pledged immediate action to address leakage and undertake necessary repair works in the building.

