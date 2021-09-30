Kerala

Validity of vehicle certificates extended till Oct. 31

Transport Minister Antony Raju has said that the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence, registration certificate, fitness certificate and permits that was to expire on September 30 has been extended till October 31. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In a statement, Mr. Raju said he had written to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking an extension of validity in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension has been granted for those certificates issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. The Minister urged motorists to renew certificates that are set to expire.


