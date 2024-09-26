GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Validity of prevailing power tariffs in Kerala extended till October 31

Published - September 26, 2024 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission is likely to finalise its decision on the revision of power tariffs in a few weeks.

On Thursday (September 26, 2024), the Commission extended the validity of the prevailing power tariffs by one more month up to October 31, noting that it still is the process of determining the tariffs of the KSEB and other distribution licences.

“However, it may take a few more weeks to complete the process of tariff determination as per the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003,” the Commission said.

The validity of the prevailing tariffs was to have ended on September 30, as per an earlier decision. As per Thursday’s order, the tariffs will remain valid for the period from October 1 to October 31, or till the revised tariffs come into effect, whichever is earlier.

After the KSEB submitted modified tariff revision proposals in August, the Commission had held four public hearings in the State. It will finalise its decision after studying the KSEB proposals and the comments and suggestions made by the consumers and other stakeholders who took part in the hearings.

