Validity of prevailing power tariffs extended till June 30 in Kerala

Extension given as regulatory commission has not yet completed procedures for revision

March 24, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The validity of the prevailing electricity tariffs in the State has been extended till June 30 this year.

The validity was due to expire on March 31, but an extension has been given as the State Electricity Regulatory Commission has not yet completed the procedures for a revision. The prevailing tariffs had come into force on June 26 last year.

According to a March 23 order of the commission, the prevailing schedule of tariffs and terms and conditions for retail supply of electricity by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and other distribution licencees stands extended for a three-month period from April 1 to June 30, or till the new tariffs come into force, whichever is earlier.

In February this year, the KSEB filed tariff revision proposals for the fiscals from 2023-24 to 2026-27. The KSEB had also filed another petition on the truing-up of accounts for 2021-22. Its scrutiny is necessary for ascertaining the unabridged revenue gap of the KSEB as on March 31, 2022, which has implications for the tariffs for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 period.

On both the tariff plea and the truing-up petition, the commission needs to hold public hearings before finalising its decisions. “The entire process may require a few more months and it cannot be completed by March 31, 2023,” the Commission observed. Hence, the extension of prevailing tariffs till June 30.

