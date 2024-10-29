GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Validity of prevailing electricity tariffs in Kerala extended up to November 30

KSERC order says the validity has been extended from November 1 to November 30, or till the date of the new tariff order, whichever is earlier

Published - October 29, 2024 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The validity of the prevailing electricity tariffs in Kerala has been extended by one month up to November 30.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) noted in an order on Tuesday that it might take a few more weeks for it to finalise the tariffs.

The validity of the prevailing tariffs, extended through an earlier order, ends on October 31.

In its latest order, the commission said that the validity has been extended from November 1 to November 30, or till the date of the new tariff order, whichever is earlier.

Proposals

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had filed fresh proposals in August seeking power tariff revision for the fiscals from 2024-25 to 2026-27. Proposals included a ‘summer tariff’ and differential rates for electricity use during daytime and evening hours. In September, the commission held public hearings in Kozhikode, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.


