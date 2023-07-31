Validity of prevailing electricity tariffs extended up to September 30

July 31, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has extended the validity of the prevailing electricity tariffs in the State up to September 30 this year.

The Commission announced the extension as the proceedings on a writ petition filed by the Kerala High Tension and Extra High Tension Industrial Electricity Consumers Association before the Kerala High Court in connection with industrial electricity tariffs have not been completed.

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, the Commission noted in an order on Monday.

The prevailing tariffs, announced in June 2022, were originally meant to be effective till March 31, 2023.

The Commission extended them up to June 30 as it needed more time to finalise a decision on proposals submitted by the Kerala State Electricity Board for a revision.

In the meantime, the writ petition was filed in court. In June, the court directed the Commission not to pass fresh tariff orders till the next hearing. Following this, the Commission had granted another extension till July 31.

As per the Commission’s latest order, the prevailing tariffs will be effective till September 30, or till the date of effect of the new tariff order issued by the Commission, whichever is earlier.

