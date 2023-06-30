Validity of electricity tariffs extended up to July 31

June 30, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The prevailing electricity tariffs in the State will be valid up to July 31 this year, according to a new order issued by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Friday.

Electricity tariffs were last revised in the State in June, 2022.

After their validity expired on March 31 this year, the Commission extended it to June 30 so as to give itself time to take a decision on fresh tariff proposals made by the Kerala State Electricity Board in February 2023.

But in June, the Kerala High Court directed the Commission not to pass any order revising the tariff for high tension and extra high tension consumers till July 10. The interim order came on a writ petition filed by the Kerala High Tension and Extra High Tension Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association and others.

It is in this context that the Commission has now issued fresh orders saying that the prevailing tariffs will be valid up to July 31.

According to the Commission’s latest decision, the prevailing tariffs will be valid till July 31, or till the date of effect of the new tariff order issued by the Commission, whichever is earlier.