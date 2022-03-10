Valiazheekal bridge inaugurated

Bowstring bridge connects Alappuzha and Kollam

People throng the Valiazheekal bridge after it was thrown open for the public on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Everyone should set aside differences and come in unison to achieve development goals for the sake of future generations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating on Thursday the Valiazheekal bridge over Kayamkulam Lake connecting Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

Mr. Vijayan said the tourism prospects in the region had received a shot in the arm with the opening of the bridge. "The Tourism Department will introduce additional amenities in the region. This will help the place to emerge into the global spotlight," he said.

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the government would initiate steps to tap the tourism potential of the bridge and the region.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating Valiazheekal bridge connecting Alappuzha and Kollam districts on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A major attraction of the 1.21-km Valiazheekal bridge, which connects Arattupuzha grama panchayat in Alappuzha and Alappad in Kollam district, is the three bowstring arches in the middle. It is touted as the longest bowstring bridge in south Asia. The bridge running parallel to the sea and lake links the Azheekal and Valiazheekal fishing harbours and helps reduce the distance between the two places by 28 kilometres along with putting them on the tourism map.

Eye on tourism

The bridge has been designed to attract tourists. It offers a spectacular view of both the sea and lake from the middle. Like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco in the United States of America, the Valiazheekal bridge has been painted with the famous International Orange and cream colours. Though ₹146.5 crore was sanctioned for the project, the bridge was completed at a cost of ₹139.35 crore. It was constructed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

The Department of Posts has released a special postage stamp in connection with the inauguration of the bridge. The stamp was handed over to the Chief Minister by Postmaster General Mariamma Thomas.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, MPs A.M. Ariff and K. Somaprasad, MLAs Ramesh Chennithala, C.R. Mahesh, P.P. Chitharanjan, Alappuzha District Collector Renu Raj, and Kollam District Collector Afsana Parveen attended the function.