Valiathura UP school gets a makeover

Government Upper Primary School in Valiathura receives a much-needed makeover from Technopark firm and an NGO, transforming it into a modern educational institution.

Published - June 02, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Government Upper Primary School, Valiathura.

A view of the Government Upper Primary School, Valiathura. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government Upper Primary School, Valiathura, which for long served as a relief camp for families who lost their homes to cyclone Ockhi and monsoon fury in the following years, has got a makeover.

A Technopark-based firm and a non-governmental organisation have given the school a much-needed new lease of life.

The school needed a lot of work in its journey back from a refuge for the distressed to an educational institution. The premises were overrun with weeds, a portable toilet stood nearby, and washrooms had been built inside classrooms.

Now though, the school has a fresh coat of paint, greenery, a smart seminar hall, and a new library, courtesy Acsia Technologies Pvt Ltd. and Kanal NGO.

The 85-odd students will also get new school kits. Prior to the revamp, the school had only half the number of students.

The Pravesanotsavam on Monday is expected to mark a new beginning. Assistant Collector Sakshi Mohan, Vallakkadavu ward councillor Shajitha Nazar, school headmaster Biju Kumar, Acsia Technologies Chief Executive Officer Jijimon Chandran, and Kanal director Anson P.D. Alexander will be present on the occasion.

