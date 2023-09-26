Valiathura pier, Maritime Board Hq to be developed in PPP mode

September 26, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Valiathura pier, one of the oldest sea bridges in the State, and the headquarters and godowns of the Kerala Maritime Board will be developed in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held at the office of Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil here on Tuesday, which was attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N.S. Pillai and Chief Executive Officer Shine A. Haq.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has recently prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the Kerala Maritime Board to rebuild the sea bridges at Thalassery and Valiathura following damage to the Valiathura bridge that was refurbished by the Harbour Engineering department. Reconstruction of the two piers is estimated to cost around ₹25 crore.

The State government has been considering to include the projects in the Sagarmala project of the Central government. However, the decision to invite expression of interest (EoI) to develop the Valiathura pier and other related facilities in PPP mode was taken considering the scope for greater development in the region. Earlier, the Transport Minister had held discussions with the Union Shipping Minister regarding the rebuilding of the pier at Valiathura. However, no major assurance was received and it was also against this backdrop that the meeting decided to undertake the work on PPP basis. A global tender will be floated for it.

Taking note of the commercial potential of the structure as it is located between the international port and the airport, it has been decided to develop it in PPP mode. The Port department also has plans to convene an investors’ meeting based on the EoI. The feasibility of implementing the project on a revenue-sharing basis is being examined. An international consultancy is also being considered for this, said a statement issued by the office of the Port Minister.

The Kerala Maritime Board is also taking steps to develop the Kozhikode Port Bungalow and related areas on PPP basis.

