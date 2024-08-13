Valiathan will be remembered for ever for his contributions in cardiac surgery: CM

M.S. Valiathan was one of the biggest contributions of the country to the field of medicine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Valiathan would remain immortal as long as the human race existed as the new paths he paved in cardiac surgery continued to help many hearts beat, Mr. Vijayan said at the Dr. M.S. Valiathan Memorial event organised by the State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment here on Tuesday.

Valiathan was remembered not just as a cardiac surgeon but as someone who laid the foundation for medical research and medical device development in the country and it was a matter of pride for Kerala that he spent some of his best years in research and development in Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister said.

He recollected the long and arduous journey that led Valiathan and his team at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology to develop the nation’s first indigenous heart valve, a medical innovation that had stood the test of time.

Valiathan was one of those rare individuals who fully believed that science should be essentially used for the betterment of humanity and his entire life was dedicated to the service of humanity through science, Mr. Vijayan said.

Tradition of research

Mr. Vijayan said that the State should be able to take inspiration from Valiathan’s life and journey and continue the tradition of research that he got going. The State government’s initiatives to bring Life Sciences Park, Institute of Advanced Virology, Medical Consortium, Nutraceuticals Centre, Genome Data Centre, and Centre of Microbiome to realisation were all steps towards this, he added.

Principal Secretary (Science and Technology) K.V. Sudhir, Chief Minister’s scientific advisor M.C. Dathan, and several scientists were present at the commemoration meeting.

