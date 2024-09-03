ADVERTISEMENT

Valanchuzhy set to become a sustainable tourism haven

Updated - September 03, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 07:43 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Valanchuzhy, a picturesque village nestled along the banks of the Achencoil river in Pathanamthitta, is poised to become a new tourism haven.

The State government has approved an administrative sanction of ₹3.6 crore for the first phase of the Valanchuzhy Tourism Project, which aligns with Kerala Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission’s sustainable model. This initiative is part of Kerala Tourism’s broader strategy to unlock the potential of lesser-known destinations across the State, with the first phase slated for completion within 18 months.

The project proposal, which envisages establishing tourism infrastructure in the village, has been submitted by Sikha Surendran, Director, Kerala Tourism .

Commenting on the project, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the project will tap into the potential for leisure tourism, contributing to the State’s growing tourism appeal.

The project also promises significant benefits for the local community by implementing sustainable and inclusive initiatives, echoing Kerala’s globally acclaimed RT model. The plan includes activities that adhere to eco-friendly principles, while preserving the cultural and traditional heritage of the area. Additionally, it seeks to support local entrepreneurs, helping them scale their businesses to benefit the wider community, he added.

First phase

Key elements of the first phase include the construction of an entrance plaza, a gateway structure, walkways, restrooms, and a food kiosk, among other amenities.

Valanchuzhy, a village located near Pathanamthitta, gets its name from the unique curve the Achencoil river takes as it flows through the area. The village is also home to a historic temple located on the river banks and the vibrant Padayani festival, both of which are integral to its cultural tapestry.

