GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Valanchuzhy set to become a sustainable tourism haven

Updated - September 03, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 07:43 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Valanchuzhy, a picturesque village nestled along the banks of the Achencoil river in Pathanamthitta, is poised to become a new tourism haven.

The State government has approved an administrative sanction of ₹3.6 crore for the first phase of the Valanchuzhy Tourism Project, which aligns with Kerala Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission’s sustainable model. This initiative is part of Kerala Tourism’s broader strategy to unlock the potential of lesser-known destinations across the State, with the first phase slated for completion within 18 months.

The project proposal, which envisages establishing tourism infrastructure in the village, has been submitted by Sikha Surendran, Director, Kerala Tourism .

Commenting on the project, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the project will tap into the potential for leisure tourism, contributing to the State’s growing tourism appeal.

The project also promises significant benefits for the local community by implementing sustainable and inclusive initiatives, echoing Kerala’s globally acclaimed RT model. The plan includes activities that adhere to eco-friendly principles, while preserving the cultural and traditional heritage of the area. Additionally, it seeks to support local entrepreneurs, helping them scale their businesses to benefit the wider community, he added.

First phase

Key elements of the first phase include the construction of an entrance plaza, a gateway structure, walkways, restrooms, and a food kiosk, among other amenities.

Valanchuzhy, a village located near Pathanamthitta, gets its name from the unique curve the Achencoil river takes as it flows through the area. The village is also home to a historic temple located on the river banks and the vibrant Padayani festival, both of which are integral to its cultural tapestry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.