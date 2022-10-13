Vakkom Khader Memorial award for Yusuff Ali

Malayali businessman in the UAE and vice chairman of NoRKA-Roots M.A. Yusuff Ali has been chosen for the INA Hero Vakkom Khader Memorial national award for 2022, for his contributions to the promotion of religious amity, Vakkom Khader National Foundation president M.M. Hassan said in a statement here. The award will be presented to Mr. Yusuf Ali at a function to be held in the capital on October 23.