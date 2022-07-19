Kerala

Vaikom Vasudevan G. Namboothiri passes away

Noted Carnatic musician Vaikom Vasudevan G. Namboothiri passed away after a brief illness. He was 86. The cremation was held on the premises of his residence on Tuesday.

A classmate of singer K.J. Yesudas at the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts at Trippunithura, Namboothiri became a prominent figure in the classical music scene and also acted in a couple of movies, including the 1983 bilingual film Anandha Bhairavi.

The deceased leaves behind his wife Leela Antharjanam and two sons Jayachandran and Devanand.


