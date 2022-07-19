Vaikom Vasudevan G. Namboothiri passes away
A prominent figure in classical music scene
Noted Carnatic musician Vaikom Vasudevan G. Namboothiri passed away after a brief illness. He was 86. The cremation was held on the premises of his residence on Tuesday.
A classmate of singer K.J. Yesudas at the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts at Trippunithura, Namboothiri became a prominent figure in the classical music scene and also acted in a couple of movies, including the 1983 bilingual film Anandha Bhairavi.
The deceased leaves behind his wife Leela Antharjanam and two sons Jayachandran and Devanand.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.