Vaikom town to come under CCTV surveillance

After Erumely, the streets of yet another temple town in Kottayam are set to be policed in real time through a web of video surveillance cameras.

To ensure that the bustling streets of Vaikom, a major pilgrim destination and stopover en route to the Sabarimala temple, remain peaceful during peak seasons, the police have commenced works on installing CCTV cameras at 42 sensitive locations around the town. The whole system will be controlled and monitored from a hi-tech control room operating from the Vaikom police station near here.

The ₹38-lakh project, initiated by C.K Asha, MLA, and implemented with technical support from the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Limited (KEL), is slated for an official launch later next week. The project to use technology as a force-multiplier in community safety has gained traction following the demands raised by various residents’ and traders’ associations in the town.

Data back-up

“The network comprising both rotating and fixed camera will have a data back-up capacity of 20 days, which will aid in crime investigation apart from acting as a deterrent mechanism to prevent property offences. To be placed in all key locations including the four arches of the Mahadeva temple, boat jetty, bus station and the bridges leading to the town, it will help us keep track of people as soon as they enter the town and until they leave the last point,” said S. Pradeep, Circle Inspector of Police, Vaikom.

Meanwhile, plans are also afoot to equip the system with a face detection software, which will be fed with photographs of habitual offenders. Further, more cameras will be added to the network based on the availability of funds.

The town, where tens of thousands of pilgrims visit every year during the festival at the temple here and also during the Sabarimala season, has witnessed several instances of robbery and chain-snatching over the past few years. Besides, it has become a hub of drug retailers in recent years.

Last year, a youth was killed here during a street fight, which broke out during a festival at the temple.