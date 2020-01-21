Vaikom Satyagraha museum inaugurated

The State government is examining a proposal to takeover the boat jetty at Vaikom where Mahatma Gandhi had disembarked a boat for joining the famous satyagraha in the temple town. It may made a part of the Vaikom Satyagraha museum project, Minister for Archives and Archaeology Kadannappally Ramachandran has said.

He was inaugurating the Vaikom Satyagraha Museum established by the Archives Department in Vaikom on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the museum is the State’s tribute to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of his 150th birth year.

For young minds

“The museum, which narrates the story of an epic struggle for social equality, will also serve as a platform for introducing the young minds to the ideals of Gandhism,” he said.

C.K. Asha, MLA, presided over the function. J. Reji Kumar, Director, State Archives, gave the introductory speech. R.Chandran Pillai, Executive Director, Kerala Museum, presented a report.

The museum has put on display several hundreds of documents relating to the satyagraha and hosts a special gallery to narrate Gandhiji’s role in the historic movement. It will be open on all days except Mondays from 10 a.m to 5 p.m . The entry for visitors is free.