Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations to begin on April 1

March 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will jointly inaugurate the State-level celebrations in connection with the centenary year of the Vaikom Satyagraha at Vaikom on April 1.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Minister of Culture Saji Cheriani and Minister of Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan said the centenary celebrations intended to pass on the value of the renaissance movement triggered by the Satyagraha to future generations.

“The message of the Vaikom Satyagraha struggle is still relevant in modern times. At a time when communal extremism, denial of civil liberties, sectarianism, etc. are together at work to create a crisis situation, the message of the Vaikom Satyagraha needs to be transmitted to the next generation,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. soon after the Chief Ministers of both the States pay their tributes to Periyar Ramaswamy at his memorial here. The Ministers will also pay their tributes at the monuments of Mahatma Gandhi, Periyar, T.K. Madhavan, and Mannath Padmanabhan, besides that of the leading Satyagrahis such as Kunjappi, Bahuleyan, and Govindapanikkar.

Minister Saji Cherian will welcome the gathering while the Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will preside over the event. Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will present an outline of the centenary celebrations. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will present the logo of the centenary celebrations to Vaikom MLA C.K. Asha. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will handover a handbook on Vaikom Satyagraha to Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP.

Various government departments will jointly organise programmes lasting 603 days to commemorate the event. Seminars tracing the history of satyagraha, commemorative series on the satyagraha leaders, re-enactment of savarna jatha or the forward caste rally from Vaikom to Thiruvananthapuram, etc. will be staged as part of it.

The Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations will be held at the State, district, and constituency levels. Organising committees have been formed at all three levels to coordinate the celebrations.