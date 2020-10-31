Vaikom boat jetty to be restored

KOTTAYAM

31 October 2020 19:05 IST

The iconic boat jetty was where Mahatma Gandhi disembarked a boat to join the historic Vaikom Satyagraha

After lying in shambles for years on end, the iconic boat jetty at Vaikom where Mahatma Gandhi disembarked a boat to join the historic Vaikom Satyagraha, is finally set to get a major facelift.

The Irrigation Department has embarked on a project to restore the heritage structure, constructed by the erstwhile Travancore royals. The project, to be carried out in six months at a cost of ₹40 lakh, envisages replacing the damaged parts of the wooden roof, besides reconstruction of the platform and laying of floor tiles.

According to C.K. Asha, Vaikom MLA, the jetty, which is among the oldest surviving timber-framed structures at Vaikom, was at the risk of being lost as a result of neglect and decay. “It is a historical and cultural point of interest as far as Vaikom is concerned and the objective is to restore the site through appropriate repairs while maintaining its heritage value. The restored jetty, along with the recently launched Vaikom Satyagraha museum, will serve as a vital link to the tourists visiting this backwater town,” she said.

Irrigation officials said the structures associated with the building including the embankment along the lake side too would be restored. Meanwhile, locals demanded that the authorities revise the current plan to replace the wooden parts of the building’s roof using metal frames.

The old jetty, which used to be abuzz with activities for more than a century, fell into oblivion following the commissioning of another jetty a few yards away from it during the tenure of the previous government. Ever since, the old facility has served as a work shed for the boat crew and technicians.

Mahatma Gandhi had reached Vaikom on March 9, 1925, on board a boat from Ernakulam to extent his support to the Vaikom Satyagraha, which was aimed at securing freedom to all sections of society through the public roads leading to the Sri Mahadeva temple at Vaikom. During the journey, he was also accompanied by secretary Mahadev Desai, his son Ramdas Gandhi, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, and C. Rajagopalachari.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also commenced efforts to restore the old prison where the protesters who were part of the epic struggle were incarcerated.