Vaikom all set to host Satyagraha centenary celebrations

March 27, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With just days left for the celebrations marking the centenary year of the Vaikom Satyagraha to begin, the backwater town of Vaikom here is all decked up to host a series of events in this connection.

The works on a massive encampment on the Lakeside Beach here, which will have a capacity to accommodate about 25,000 people, is in the final stages. The entire region wears a festive look with the streets adorned with decorative materials, flags and flex boards installed by the various organisations.

The celebrations will formally take off to a start with a programme to be organised by the Sivagiri Mutt and the Guru Dharma Pracharana Sabha at 9 a.m. on March 29. Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, will inaugurate the meeting to be held in this connection.

The celebrations organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will be inaugurated by the All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge at 3 p.m. on March 30. The rallies to be taken out from five different locations in connection with the event is scheduled to meet at the Vaikom Valiyakavala Junction on March 29 evening.

The official celebrations by the State government will begin on April 1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will jointly inaugurate the event. The Chief Minister duo will also pay their tributes to the key leaders of the Satyagraha including Mahatma Gandhi, Periyar E.V. Ramaswamy and T.K. Madhavan, etc.

The event to be organised by the Satyagraha Aghosha Samithi will be inaugurated by the former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajashekharanm here on March 31. The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, meanwhile, has planned a three-day-long event comprising rallies and public meetings from April 1 to mark the occasion.

Radhika Shyam, chairperson of the Vaikom municipality, said the road and pavement restoration works were in the final stages and over head lights were being installed across different locations. The Lake Side Beach, which abuts the Vaikom Boat Jetty, has been restored with the help of the State government while sanitation and health workers have been deployed to keep the township clean throughout the week.

“The works are being initiated also in view of the arrival of guests to Kumarakom, a destination in ours neighbourhood, for attending the G 20 event,” said Ms. Shyam.