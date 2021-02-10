VAIGA led to visible change in farm sector: Minister

10 February 2021 20:50 IST

Fifth edition of event begins

The fifth edition of VAIGA-2021, aimed at sustainable development through Agripreneurship, opened here on Wednesday.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath inaugurated the five-day event. The event will be held in five venues till February 14. “VAIGA has brought a visible change in the agriculture sector in the State. It modernised the farming methods. The State witnessed a farm revolution in the past five years. Other States can follow the farm policies introduced by Kerala,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Value addition

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, who presided over the function, said VAIGA encouraged the value- added production sector. More than 50 entrepreneurs, who were motivated by VAIGA, were marketing their products nationally and internationally.

After jackfruit products were popularised through the meet, the State government declared jackfruit as our State fruit, the Minister said. An amount of ₹46 crore had been earmarked for supporting new entrepreneurs.

A Farmers Welfare Board, based in Thrissur, would be inaugurated this week, the Minister said. The Agriculture Minister also inaugurated the virtual exhibition as part of VAIGA.

Calendar

The Education Minister released a special VAIGA calendar prepared by Anand Vishnu Prakash, agriculture officer of Manakkad in Idukki. The calendar marks local fruits and vegetables available each month.

A book ‘Sasneham Krishi Manthri,’ a collection of articles by the Agriculture Minister, was released at the function.

Technical sessions for farmers and farm entrepreneurs will be held on all five days. Exhibitions presenting innovative ideas will also be held on all the days.

Hackathon

An agri hackathon for students, youth, agriculture experts and the public and B2B meetings on virtual platforms for agripreneurs are the other attractions.

The Education Minister inaugurated an exhibition by government and semi government institutions in connection with VAIGA at the indoor stadium here.