VAIGA agriculture expo in Kerala capital from Saturday

February 22, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The sixth edition of the VAIGA (Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture) expo which is set to open at the Putharikkandam grounds on February 25 will feature seminars, workshops, a B2B meet, an agri hackathon and an exhibition featuring around 250 stalls, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad said here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate VAIGA 2023 organised by the Agriculture department at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The theme for the current edition is ‘Developing value chain in agriculture.’

As part of promoting online sales of agricultural products, the Agriculture department has decided on ‘Keral Agro’ as the brand name for the products. The name will be formally announced at the expo, said Mr. Prasad. The department aims at having the number of products increased to 100 by March 31. At present, 65 products are available online, he said.

The B2B meet will be held from February 28 at Mascot Hotel. The Agriculture department aims at marketing the products of 145 producers through the meet. Nearly 60 marketing agencies are expected to attend. The B2B meet is intended to find markets for Kerala products. The department is targeting business deals worth ₹100 crore at the meet.

The hackathon is aimed at identifying technical and technological solutions to problems and challenges faced by the State’s farm sector, including climate change, global warming, pest attacks, high production cost, price instability and lack of farm labour. Students from the higher education sector, start-ups, professionals and farmers who have registered in advance will participate in the event.

MoU on packaging

At the expo, the Agriculture department will ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai, to promote good packaging and labelling practices in the farm sector.

A DPR Clinic, designed to help farmers efficiently prepare detailed project reports for obtaining bank loans, will be held as part of VAIGA. The preliminary rounds in this regard were held at the State Agricultural Management And Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) from February 15 to 17.