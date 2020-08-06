Vaidyaratnam group chief passes away

E.T. Narayanan Mooss

E.T. Narayanan Mooss was 87

E.T. Narayanan Mooss, chairman and Managing Director of the Vaidyaratnam Group, passed away on Wednesday. He was 87.

He used to do consultation even recently ignoring his bad health. He was bestowed with Padma Bhushan in 2010. He had also won the Swadeshi Puraskar of the Prime Minister. He belonged to one of the Astavaidya families in the State which were given the title ‘Vaidyaratanam’ by the then British rulers.

Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Nursing College, Ayurveda Medicine Production factories, Ayurveda research centre, which had won the Centre of Excellence recognition of the AYUSH Department, and Ayurveda museum are some of the organisations under the group.

