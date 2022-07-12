Vaidyaratnam founder’s day celebrated

July 12, 2022 18:53 IST

Ashtavaidyan E.T. Neelakandan Mooss, the founder of the Vaidyaratnam Group, was remembered at the founders’ day function here on Tuesday. T.N. Prathapan, MP, inaugurated the function. Journalist and writer M.P. Vijaya Krishnan delivered a memorial speech. Film director Sathyan Anthikkad delivered a special address. Vaidyaratnam Group Managing Director Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Neelakandan Mooss (grandson of the founder) presided over. Ashtavaidyan E.T.Neelakandan Mooss launched the Vaidyaratnam Oushadasala in 1941. The country honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2010. He started Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College and Nursing Home. A scientific session was organised in connection with the celebrations.