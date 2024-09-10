ADVERTISEMENT

Vaidyaratnam Day celebrated

Published - September 10, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Thrissur

Vaidyaratnam Day celebrated in honor of Ashtavaidyan E.T. Narayanan Mooss, marking 100th anniversary of ‘Vaidyaratnam’ title.

The Hindu Bureau

Vaidyaratnam Day was celebrated in memory of Ashtavaidyan Vaidyaratnam E.T. Narayanan Mooss at Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala, Chuvannamannu, recently. This year marks the 100th anniversary of his receiving the prestigious ‘Vaidyaratnam’ title.

Director of Kerala Forest Research Institute Kannan C. S. Warrier inaugurated the event. Sreelal Alathur, chief manager of operations of Vaidyaratnam Group, delivered the welcome address. The group’s executive director, E.T. Yadu Narayanan Mooss, presided over the function. P. Sudheer Babu, registrar of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, delivered the keynote address.

More than 300 people participated in a free Ayurvedic medical camp organised under the leadership of expert doctors from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda Hospital. The camp offered free consultation, blood sugar test, BP checkup, bone density assessment, and free distribution of medicines.

