GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaidyaratnam Day celebrated

Vaidyaratnam Day celebrated in honor of Ashtavaidyan E.T. Narayanan Mooss, marking 100th anniversary of ‘Vaidyaratnam’ title.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Vaidyaratnam Day was celebrated in memory of Ashtavaidyan Vaidyaratnam E.T. Narayanan Mooss at Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala, Chuvannamannu, recently. This year marks the 100th anniversary of his receiving the prestigious ‘Vaidyaratnam’ title.

Director of Kerala Forest Research Institute Kannan C. S. Warrier inaugurated the event. Sreelal Alathur, chief manager of operations of Vaidyaratnam Group, delivered the welcome address. The group’s executive director, E.T. Yadu Narayanan Mooss, presided over the function. P. Sudheer Babu, registrar of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, delivered the keynote address.

More than 300 people participated in a free Ayurvedic medical camp organised under the leadership of expert doctors from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda Hospital. The camp offered free consultation, blood sugar test, BP checkup, bone density assessment, and free distribution of medicines.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.