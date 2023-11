Vaidyaratnam conducts Walkathon on National Ayurveda Day

November 10, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

Vaidyaratnam Group organised a walkathon in Thrissur on Friday in connection with the 8th National Ayurveda Day.

District Collector Krishna Teja flagged off the walkathon at Thekke Gopura Nada, Thrissur. Around 250 people walked for 2 kms in the event.

“The Vaidyaratnam Walkathon was organised to uphold the core message of the Ayurveda Day – “Ayurveda for Everyone on Every day”, said Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss, Managing Director of Vaidyaratnam Group.

Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Yadu Narayanan Mooss and Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Krishnan Mooss, Executive Directors of Vaidyaratnam Group, and Pradeep Nair, CEO, Vaidyaratnam Group, led the event. A flash mob and a skit on Ayurveda Day were conducted as part of the walkathon.

