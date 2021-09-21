Vaidya Sala, Rubber Board sign pact to promote cultivation of herbs

13 medicinal plants to be cultivated in plantations as intercrop

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has entered into an agreement with the Rubber Board to help rubber farmers cultivate medicinal plants as intercrops.

Arya Vaidya Sala will help farmers cultivate 13 medicinal plants in their plantations, especially during the first seven years after planting the rubber.

Rubber Board and Arya Vaidya Sala officials said here on Tuesday that cultivating medicinal plants as an intercrop in the initial years of rubber planting would help the farmers tide over their lean years.

Herbal cultivation can be continued until the farmers start tapping their rubber trees.

The agreement signed between Arya Vaidya Sala and the Nilambur regional office of the Rubber Board has specified such medicinal plants as Iruveli (Pavonia odorata), Kurunthotti (Jelly leaf), Orila

(Desmodim gangeticum), Moovila (Pseudarthria viscida), Thechi (Ixora), Aadalodakam (Malabar nut), Karimkurinji (Strobilanthus), and ginger.

“It’s a mutually beneficial project. When the farmers can get some income during the initial lean years of a plantation, Arya Vaidya Sala too can ensure availability of quality herbs,” said Shailaja

Madhavankutty, senior manager (materials), who signed the agreement for Arya Vaidya Sala.

T.P. Radhakrishnan, deputy rubber production commissioner at the regional office, Nilambur, represented the Rubber Board. Plantations under Nilambur-Karulai Rubber Producers’ Society will start cultivating medicinal plants soon.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.M. Varier and chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai expressed happiness at the institution’s support for the farmers.