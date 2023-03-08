Vaidekam resort responds to I-T department notice.

March 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village has submitted a detailed report to the notice served by the Income Tax department on Wednesday. A team of 10 officials from the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) wing of the Income Tax department had carried out an inspection at Ayurveda resort on March 2. The officials had said that it was a routine inspection and in the notice served they had sought details of shareholders, reports of the past TDS filed, and documents submitted to government agencies.

Resort CEO Thomas Joseph said that all the documents were submitted on Wednesday. He said they had responded to the notice served on the day of the inspection. “The company had filed TDS when there were financial transactions during the time of construction. However, there has not been much of a business after full-fledged operations were launched,” he said, adding that the income tax officials were aware of this. He alleged that there was a negative media campaign against the company.

In limelight

The Ayurveda resort has been at the centre of a controversy recently following allegations that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader E.P. Jayarajan had extended political patronage to it. His family members are its shareholders.

The issue came to the limelight during a CPI(M) State committee meeting when senior leader P. Jayarajan alleged that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan was associated with the resort financially. Mr. E.P. Jayarajan had dismissed the allegations as a ‘creation of the media.’