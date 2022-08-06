Vagaries of weather hitting tourism prospects of Kerala

Erratic monsoon, extreme weather events taking a toll on Kerala’s travel and tourism sector

Munnar was all geared up for the Independence Day weekend when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in seven districts, including Idukki. As rain, landslips and cave-ins continue, the hill station is witnessing mass cancellations instead of brisk business. While houseboat operators were expecting a tight schedule, trips were disrupted and their services were brought to a standstill since the first day of August.

Despite the heavy inflow of domestic tourists in 2022, an erratic monsoon and extreme weather events are taking a toll on Kerala’s travel and tourism sector. “We were experiencing a boom after COVID-19 brought the sector to its knees. Many hotels were sold out for the long weekend, but during the last few days, the entire scenario changed. There has been a steep decline in business, with occupancy falling to 10% from 70%. Agents say chances are high for last-minute cancellations till August 12,” says K. Jayan, a tour operator.

According to industry stakeholders, weather woes can generate a prolonged negative impact on the sector which had begun to pick up some steam. “At present, outdoor activities are not allowed in hill stations, backwater destinations and beaches. Even districts on green alert have not resumed tourism operations and we have been asked to wait a couple of days more. The situation is unpredictable and it will definitely reflect in the future tourist influx. If there are repeated spells of severe weather, tourists from other States and countries will stay away from Kerala. Families, a segment that usually prefer safe vacation plans, will also be redirected,” says a senior Tourism department official.

Though the State is expected to enter peak tourism season by September, there is still uncertainty about the arrival of foreign tourists due to multiple factors. Industry experts point out that the shift in the monsoon patterns and the change in frequency and intensity of severe weather events can force many travellers to skip God’s Own Country.

“Be it Munnar, Kumarakom or Nelliyampathy, almost all major destinations in the State are located in disaster-prone areas. Highland, midland and the coastal belt are susceptible to the impacts of climate change, and our monsoon is slowly becoming unsafe. We should be prepared for flash floods, landslips, cloudbursts and mudslips,” says climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil.

He says even the coming days may not be trouble-free as there are chances for another spell of rainfall in August itself. “In the next few days, there will be many favourable conditions for rain in Kerala, including cyclonic circulations,” he adds.