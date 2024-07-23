Vadavucode-Puthencruz and Kizhakkambalam panchayats in Ernakulam district told to furnish list of residential units lacking sewage treatment plants

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has asked Vadavucode-Puthencruz and Kizhakkambalam panchayats to submit lists of residential buildings that have not yet taken consent from the Board to operate as part of action initiated to check contamination of the Kadambrayar.

The Board had issued the directive on April 4, 2024 to the local bodies after the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked it to carry out a spot inspection and initiate action against those found dumping untreated wastewater into the river. The NGT had also asked the Board to furnish details of action taken against violators.

In a report dated July 8, the Ernakulam regional office of the PCB had informed the tribunal that inspections were held on March 18 and 19 at establishments and industries located near the river. The area covered included Pazhanganad-Manakkakadavu, Morakkala-Infopark phase-2 and Brahmapuram stretches.

The inspections found that a villa project comprising 44 units on the banks of the river at Manakkakadavu was run without the Board’s consent. Instructions were given to the panchayats on April 4 to provide details or list of residential buildings having area of over 2,000 square metres and effluent generation of more than 50 kilolitres per day for obtaining consent from the Board. A reminder letter was sent on July 5 to the panchayats, it said.

The Bench had taken suo motu notice of The Hindu report titled ‘No respite from faecal contamination in Kadambrayar in Ernakulam district’ published on April 30, 2024. The Central Pollution Control Board had attributed the discharge of untreated sewage for the rising faecal contamination in the waterbody.