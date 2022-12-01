Vadasserikkara school boys script a new history at district school arts festival

December 01, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Every weekday after the regular class, a group of 10 boys from Government Model Residential School at Vadasserikkara in the district assembles in one of their classrooms. Footsteps, high-pitched conversations and even loud screams catch the ears of those who walk by, till their trainer calls it a day.

The exuberance displayed by these children in going through the backstage grind for weeks on end has now helped the school, which has all its students from socially backward families, win its first prize in any district-level event.

Asooyakkarante Kannu, a 30-minute play staged by these young bunch of actors, has not only won the institution a first prize at the Revenue District School Arts Festival in Pathanamthitta, but also the best actor award in the individual category.

Overcoming inhibitions

John Kennedy, Malayalam teacher at the school who coordinates the activities of the school theatre group, gives all the credit for the achievement to the students and their trainer, Biju Manjadiyil. “This will go a long way in the school’s efforts to bring its students to the mainstream. In fact, we have taken to theatre as it is the best platform for youngsters to get over their inhibitions and stage fright,” he said.

The play, which focusses on the life of an honest man required the children to remember long dialogues and perform complex movements. “But our children have come up with a flawless performance this time. I am sure this team will give a tough competition to other districts in the State-level event to be held in Kozhikode,” he added.

Of the 186 students in the school, about 70% belong to the Scheduled Tribes category while the rest come from families classified as Scheduled Castes. From arranging funds from the Tribal Welfare department to auditioning the student actors and now winning at the district level, it has been quite a long journey for the institution.

Besides Mr. Kennedy, another teacher Muraleedharan Pillai too has been part of the team since its inception four years ago. During the previous three occasions when it competed in the youth festival, the team had been unable to go beyond the sub-district level.

Determined to come up with yet another good show at the State level, this young bunch of actors are now keen to start the rehearsal sessions once again.