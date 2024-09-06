Vadamalli spreading its hues across farms in Kollam

While marigold is the most popular flowering plant cultivated across Kerala this Onam season, many floriculturists are slowly switching to climate-resilient varieties of vadamalli (gomphrena).

ADVERTISEMENT

After an on-farm trial carried out by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sadanandapuram, proved that the crop could withstand both erratic rainfall and drought, many farmers are turning towards the safer option. According to farmers, gomphrena is more tolerant to heat and water stress compared to marigold flowers that are often ravaged by heavy spells of unseasonal rain.

“Vadamalli is not widely cultivated in Kerala and during Onam we are dependent on supplies from Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain can damage the marigold blooms and moisture-filled flowers have no market and they hardly fetch around ₹50 a kg. The recent rain has flattened ready-to-harvest crop at many places putting the farmers in a difficult situation. At the same time, vadamalli remains fresh and lively for a long time,” says Prince, a farmer from Kadavur who cultivates the white and purple varieties of the flower on his 1.5 acre farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many colours

Six farmers in the district had cultivated gomphrena on an experimental basis as per the directions of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Though the crop was cultivated in small patches, they managed a fairly good yield. “The trial was successful and the yield was 8.1 tonne a hectare. They fetch good prices during Onam and the white variety has huge demand,” says V. Saroj Kumar, assistant professor, Horticulture, KVK. Though purple is the commonly seen gomphrena variety, fuchsia, white, red, pink, orange and mauve flowers are also available in market.

“Nearly 450-500 seedlings are required for planting one cent and gomphrena can be successfully cultivated as an intercrop in coconut orchards. A healthy plant can produce 150 to 200 gram flower. The average yield from one cent of land is 30 to 35 kg and will go up to 45 if the plants are maintained well,” he adds.

Demand throughout

A staple in pookkalams, gomphrena has demand during off-season as well since it is used for event and wedding decor. While the market price of marigold has dipped during the rain, purple vadamalli is currently sold for over ₹150 a kg. “The best part about vadamalli is it requires nearly zero maintenance. We have to harvest marigold when the flowers attain full size or the entire crop will be damaged by rain. But gomphrena will stay for around a month even in rain, especially when you are using mulching sheets. From next year I am planning to extend gomphrena cultivation and limit marigold,” says Devan, floriculturist from Pathanapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.