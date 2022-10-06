Vadakkencherry accident: Students under severe mental trauma, say doctors

38 persons, except three, admitted to Thrissur Medical College, have been discharged

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that was rammed by the private tourist bus at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district | Photo Credit: PTI

38 persons, except three, admitted to Thrissur Medical College, have been discharged

Condition of injured people in the Vadakkencherry tourist bus accident, admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, is stable, according to the doctors here.

Mental trauma

Except three, all the 38 people, mostly students, were discharged from the hospital. The condition of the remaining three, two students and one KSRTC passenger, is stable. However, students are not out of the shock of the accident. Many are under severe mental trauma, according to the doctors.

Some of the students, who suffered minor injuries, got discharged and went to hospitals near their houses for further treatments, they added.

Ministers M.B. Rajesh, K. Radhakrishnan and Mohammed Riyas visited the injured in Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Preliminary reports

Destroyed tourist bus by the side of NH 544 | Video Credit: K.K. Mustafah

“Preliminary reports indicate over speeding of the tourist bus as the reason for the accident. Steps will be taken not to repeat such tragic incidents,” the ministers said.

Arrangements were made on war-footing at Thrissur Medical College Hospital as soon as the information of the accident was received at the hospital.

Doctors were asked to report at the hospital. Ambulances were kept ready. Elected representatives too reached the hospital.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan called Thrissur and Palakkad collectors to co-ordinate rescue operations soon after the accident.

Students’ experience

“We didn’t understand what was happening. Many of us were sleeping. Some were watching the movie played in the bus. Suddenly the bus hit something and turned turtle. Seats and bags fell over us. Many students got trapped under the seats. There was blood everywhere. Somebody took us out of the bus. Only then we saw the KSRTC bus,” students, who were admitted to Thrissur Medical college hospital, said.