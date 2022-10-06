Vadakkencherry accident: Basketball player from Thrissur among the deceased

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 06, 2022 19:27 IST

Rohit Raj, 24, son of Thekkoott Ravi of Nadathara in Thrissur, was among the deceased in the Vadakkencherry bus accident on Wednesday night.

Rohit, a basketball player, was travelling in the ill-fated KSRTC bus that was involved in the accident. Rohit, who desired to play in the Tamil Nadu basketball team, was travelling to Coimbatore. He had reportedly landed a job under sports quota there. The 24-year-old also wanted to pursue higher studies in Coimbatore, according to sources close to his family.

His mother, Latha, a teacher at Bharatiya Vidyabhavan School, Thrissur, is a former basketball champion. His sister, Rashmi, also plays basketball.

