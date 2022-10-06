Kerala

Vadakkencherry accident: Basketball player from Thrissur among the deceased

Rohit Raj, 24, son of Thekkoott Ravi of Nadathara in Thrissur, was among the deceased in the Vadakkencherry bus accident on Wednesday night.

Rohit, a basketball player, was travelling in the ill-fated KSRTC bus that was involved in the accident. Rohit, who desired to play in the Tamil Nadu basketball team, was travelling to Coimbatore. He had reportedly landed a job under sports quota there. The 24-year-old also wanted to pursue higher studies in Coimbatore, according to sources close to his family.

His mother, Latha, a teacher at Bharatiya Vidyabhavan School, Thrissur, is a former basketball champion. His sister, Rashmi, also plays basketball.


