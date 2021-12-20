Vadakara taluk office resumes functioning in rented building

Kozhikode

20 December 2021 23:29 IST

Help desks to address concerns of citizens over lost files

The Vadakara taluk office resumed its usual functioning in a rented building near the sub treasury office on Monday. Usable files from the gutted building were shifted to a spacious room at the cyclone shelter near Thazhe Angadi with the support of a group of volunteers from various civil defence units in the taluk.

To address the concerns of citizens over the lost files, the special help desks announced by Revenue Minister K. Rajan were also opened near the election office building at Vadakara. Sufficient number of Revenue Department officers with laptops was ensured to check the details of lost files and recommend follow-up action based on public queries.

‘Documents safe’

Revenue Department officials from the taluk office said all the files and documents received and processed since 2019 were safe in computers in the form of electronic files.

The details of the rest of the gutted files could be recreated or restored using the back-files in various village offices or using the available documents in the possession of the applicants, they said.

Meanwhile, the loss of various important file registers in the fire outbreak surfaced as a real challenge for the Revenue team to get a clear picture of the damage. According to them, it could be ascertained only after reviewing the complaints received through the help desks. Grievances which were not solved through the help desk service would be attended to at a taluk-level adalat, they said.