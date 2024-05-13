Vadakara police register case against RMP leader for misogynistic remarks

The Vadakara police have registered a case against Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.S. Hariharan for his alleged misogynistic remarks against former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja and a film actor at a recent public event.

Police sources said on Monday that he had been charged under Sections 153 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with wanton provocation with intent to cause riots, and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, respectively.

Mr. Hariharan made the remarks while delivering a speech at the event organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the RMP on Saturday against the alleged communal campaign of the CPI(M) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Tenhipalam police in Malappuram registered a case against four identifiable persons in connection with the alleged hurling of an explosive substance at Mr. Hariharan’s house on Sunday night. Sources said Mr. Hariharan suspected the role of CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India activists in the incident that happened around 8.30 p.m. Personnel from the bomb squad inspected the premises on Monday morning and collected samples for detailed examination.

Mohanan’s statement

Mr. Hariharan told the media that the attackers could be outsiders. Before the incident, some people in a car had reached his house. They also hurled abuse at him, Mr. Hariharan alleged. He also claimed that local CPI(M) activists had taken out a protest against him around the same time. CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan’s statement that a mere apology for the remarks would not suffice should also be viewed as a warning, Mr. Hariharan added.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan condemned the alleged attack on the house of Mr. Hariharan. Mr. Satheesan said the UDF as well as Mr. Hariharan had already issued statements saying that the remarks were wrong. However, Mr. Mohanan’s statement was a call for violence. Hence, he should be charged as the first accused in the attack on Mr. Hariharan’s house, said Mr. Satheesan.