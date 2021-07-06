Vaccine unit to be set up in Palode: Chinchurani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 July 2021 19:00 IST

Animal Husbandry Minister was inaugurating the World Zoonoses Day observance in the capital

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said that a vaccine manufacturing centre will soon come up at Palode

The proposed unit, which has been granted approval by the Centre, will be established with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) assistance, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Inaugurating the World Zoonoses Day observance organised by Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) Kerala) here on Tuesday, she said the facility will manufacture vaccines both for animals and human beings.

Attributing a majority of zoonosis outbreaks in Kerala to cattle import, Ms. Rani said the government will launch inspections at inter-State borders. “Quarantine for a week, or preferably 10 days, will be mandatory for all animals brought from other States. The Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development departments have also expressed willingness in taking over checkposts that have been lying vacant since the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) for the planned inspections,” she said.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development secretary Tinku Biswal, who delivered the keynote address, stressed on the need to push the One Health approach that entails due priority for human, animal and environment health.

She questioned the commitment of the Animal Husbandry Department in ensuring the welfare of animals other than domesticated ones. Greater focus must be ensured towards the breeding practices and management of street dogs and other animals. Such factors have an impact on public health, Ms. Biswal said.

Inaugurating a national seminar on ‘Multiple stakeholder approach in tackling emerging zoonoses’ on the occasion, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath said a wide range of issues including global warming, climate change and forest fires have led to an increasing trend of wild animals forced to leave their habitats and coming in contact with human beings. Such instances have led to transmission of zoonotic diseases.

IVA Kerala president M.K. Pratheepkumar presided over the inaugural session. IVA Kerala general secretary V.K.P. Mohankumar, IVA district president E.K. Easwaran and Indian Medical Association state president P.T. Zacharias were among those who spoke.