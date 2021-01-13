Vaccine lot reaches Thrissur

Thrissur

13 January 2021 23:38 IST

37,640 doses arrive, first phase of vaccination at nine sites from Jan. 16

A consignment of 37,640 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine meant for use in the first phase reached Thrissur on Wednesday. The vaccine consignment from the Regional Vaccine Store in Ernakulam reached the district medical office here by 5 p.m.

“Arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine provides huge relief. But it will take time for completing the distribution. So people should continue to be vigilant against the spread of the pandemic,” District Collector S. Shanavas said.

Vaccination will be done at nine selected centres in the district from January 16. The vaccine will be administered to health workers in the government and private sectors in the first phase.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials involved in prevention works against the pandemic will be given vaccination in the second phase. The third phase will cover people above the age of 50.

In all, 100 people will be administered vaccine from a centre in a day. Of the total 37,640 doses, 90 doses will be given to health workers under the Union government and the rest to health workers under the State.

District Medical Officer K.J. Reena said the number of distribution centres would be increased from Monday.

District logs 437 cases

A total of 437 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday while 518 people recovered from the pandemic.

There are 5,021 active cases in the district and 74 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far, 79,876 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 74,295 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 424 people, including two health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday. Of them, 62 people are above the age of 60 and 27 patients are below the age of 10. In all, 3,643 people are under home care.

On Wednesday, 107 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.

A total of 6.812 samples were collected for testing on Wednesday.