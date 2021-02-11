Kerala

Vaccine for front-line workers from today

With a total of 3,30,775 health workers in the State having received COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday, the first phase of the vaccination drive in the State is nearing to a close.

The State will launch the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive on Thursday, when front-line workers – ASHAs, anganwadi workers, police and allied services, panchayat, municipality and revenue officials – will start receiving the first dose of vaccine.

On Wednesday, 4,230 health workers received the vaccine.

