Vaccine for expectant women

“Mathrukavacham”, a State-wide campaign to vaccinate all pregnant women against COVID-19, will be held at 36 centres in the district on Thursday.

The Health department had made arrangements for vaccinating 4,000 pregnant women in the district through spot registration, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said. Vaccination would not be provided to others on the day.

The department would inoculate the pregnant women at all government hospitals after 3 p.m. every Wednesday for those who were not able to attend the campaign, Dr. Renuka said.