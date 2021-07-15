Kerala

Vaccine for expectant women

“Mathrukavacham”, a State-wide campaign to vaccinate all pregnant women against COVID-19, will be held at 36 centres in the district on Thursday.

The Health department had made arrangements for vaccinating 4,000 pregnant women in the district through spot registration, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said. Vaccination would not be provided to others on the day.

The department would inoculate the pregnant women at all government hospitals after 3 p.m. every Wednesday for those who were not able to attend the campaign, Dr. Renuka said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 12:20:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/vaccine-for-expectant-women/article35332825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY